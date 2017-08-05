Pirates' Jhan Marinez: Designated for assignment
Marinez was designated for assignment Saturday.
He has a 3.91 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 50.2 innings split between the Brewers and Pirates this season. Pittsburgh needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for George Kontos, who was claimed from San Francisco.
