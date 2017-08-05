Marinez was designated for assignment Saturday.

He has a 3.91 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 50.2 innings split between the Brewers and Pirates this season. Pittsburgh needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for George Kontos, who was claimed from San Francisco.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast