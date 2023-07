The Brewers traded Severino to the Pirates on Thursday in exchange for Carlos Santana, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Severino has only taken 78 at-bats in rookie ball during his young pro career, but he's shown some promise with a .282/.318/.692 slash line. He's obviously a long way away from contributing in the majors, but the 18-year-old infielder could become a valuable piece of Pittsburgh's farm system.