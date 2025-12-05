Garcia was traded from the Red Sox to the Pirates on Thursday in exchange for Johan Oviedo, Tyler Samaniego and Adonys Guzman, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Pirates are reportedly more willing to be aggressive to upgrade their roster this offseason, and Garcia will add some much-needed potential power to their lineup. He made a very brief appearance in the majors with the Red Sox in late August but tallied only nine plate appearances. Garca otherwise had a solid campaign in the upper levels of the minors in 2025, consistently hitting about 15 percent above league average at 22 years old, and he should immediately have the chance to win the starting left field job for the Pirates this spring.