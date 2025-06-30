Bae (undisclosed) has gone 5-for-12 with a walk, an RBI and four runs in three games for Triple-A Indianapolis since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

After he was optioned to Triple-A on May 16 following a week-long stint in the big leagues, Bae played in just one game for Indianapolis before landing on the IL a week later. He was cleared to start up a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on June 17, and after six games in the Florida State League, he made his return to the Indianapolis lineup.