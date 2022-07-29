Bae was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list due to an oblique issue Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Bae was pushing for a promotion to the big leagues while maintaining a .300/.367/.453 line across 358 plate appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis. The injury is unlucky timing and no timetable has been given for his return. Assuming he's not sidelined for too long, Bae could still make his way to Pittsburgh by the close of the season.