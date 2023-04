Bae went 1-for-5 with a walkoff three-run homer in a 7-4 victory over the Astros on Tuesday.

With a pair of runners on and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Bae blistered a ball over the left-centerfield fence off Ryan Pressly to give the Pirates the win. Even while hitting just .242 with a .265 on-base percentage, Bae has shown some flashes of brilliance over the first 11 games of the season with a pair of homers, two stolen bases and six RBI over 33 at-bats.