Bae is dealing with a minor ankle injury but is available off the bench Saturday against the Blue Jays, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Bae is sitting Saturday, with Jack Suwinski starting in center field and Rodolfo Castro starting at second base. Bae ranks third in the majors with 14 steals, but he has been below replacement level (-0.2 fWAR) on the whole, so improved performance at the plate and in the field might be necessary for him to continue playing semi-regularly.