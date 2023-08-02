Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Bae (ankle) will have an extended minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Bae, who landed on the IL on July 2 with the left ankle injury, began his rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Indianapolis and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored while playing five innings at second base. Tomczyk noted that the Pirates want Bae to get time and multiple positions prior to rejoining the big club, so the 24-year-old might not be a candidate for activation until next weekend at the earliest. Even though he'll get exposure to multiple spots, second base might be where Bae ends up seeing his most playing time once he's reinstated. Fellow rookies Liover Peguero and Nick Gonzales have been seeing time at the keystone of late, but both have struggled to keep their strikeouts in check.