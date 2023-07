Bae (foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The 24-year-old went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run Saturday before being lifted with an apparent left foot injury, per Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, and he'll now be sidelined through at least the All-Star break. Rodolfo Castro and Tucupita Marcano are likely to be the main beneficiaries of Bae's absence.