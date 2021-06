Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Bae will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks with a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his knee, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Double-A Altoona shut Bae down after he sustained the injury in a June 8 game. The Pirates are optimistic that the 21-year-old shortstop will be ready to return from Altoona's 7-day injured list before the end of the minor-league season, but he likely won't be available until mid-July at the earliest.