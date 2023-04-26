Bae went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Getting the start in center field and batting eighth, the utility player ran wild against Noah Syndergaard, who had trouble keeping runners close even before MLB made basestealing easier. Bae is up to seven stolen bases in eight attempts this season, but the 23-year-old hasn't done much else to make a fantasy impact, slashing .224/.288/.343 through 74 plate appearances with two homers, eight RBI and 13 runs.