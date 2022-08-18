Bae (oblique) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Bae sustained an oblique strain in late July and has been kept off the field since then. He's expected to be eased into action as the designated hitter, but he'll be available once again after slashing .300/.367/.453 with eight homers, 59 runs, 41 RBI and 20 stolen bases over 83 games to begin the year.