Bae went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, one RBI and three stolen bases in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.

The Pirates showed no mercy to Los Angeles catcher Austin Wynns, going a combined 6-for-6 on steal attempts, but Bae was the star of the track meet. The 23-year-old has five pilfers in the last two games against the Dodgers and is now 10-for-11 on the basepaths in 2023, tying him for second in the majors in steals behind Ronald Acuna's 13.