Bae went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.
The 23-year-old send a Nick Pivetta offering the other way in the second inning and just sliced it over the Green Monster, giving Roansy Contreras and the Pirates' bullpen all the run support they would need. Bae is just 3-for-14 (.214) through four games, but he's got a double and two steals in addition to Tuesday's production, and as long as he's getting consistent playing time between second base and center field, his speed and developing power should give him some fantasy value.