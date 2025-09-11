Bae went 0-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

The 26-year-old utility player got the start in left field and batted eighth, doing his best to get into scoring position on a night when offense was at a premium. Bae has gotten two starts in three games since returning to the majors Sunday, and while he's still looking for his first hit, he's drawn three walks in seven plate appearances, discipline that reflects the .282/.377/.411 slash line he posted over 64 contests for Triple-A Indianapolis this season. Bae also went 23-for-27 on the basepaths at Triple-A, and he's 4-for-4 in 10 big-league games this year.