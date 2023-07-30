Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Carlos Santana having been traded to the Brewers on Thursday, Choi has settled in as the Pirates' primary option at first base, starting each of the last three games at the position while going 4-for-12 with a home run, two doubles and an additional run and RBI. Though Connor Joe will get the nod at first base Sunday while southpaw Cristopher Sanchez takes the hill for Philadelphia, the lefty-hitting Choi should be fairly secure in a strong-side platoon role.