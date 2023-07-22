Choi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Angels.

Choi has homered three times in his last seven games while going 6-for-19 (.316) in that span. The warm bat has helped Choi remain in the mix for playing time between first base and designated hitter. Carlos Santana and Andrew McCutchen are also involved in that playing time battle with two spots available for the three players. Choi is at a .186/.210/.475 slash line with five homers, nine RBI, seven runs scored and two doubles over 62 plate appearances this season.