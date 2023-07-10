Choi went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Choi launched a two-run shot in the second inning for his third homer of the season. He was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday and went 3-for-12 during the weekend series against the Diamondbacks. Choi is slashing .159/.159/.409 this season but he's seen just 44 plate appearances after missing nearly three months of action.