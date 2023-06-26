Choi (Achilles) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis this week, Jarrod Prugar of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Choi began a rehab assignment at Double-A Altoona this week and went 1-for-5 with a double and a strikeout over two games. Assuming he feels good after making some appearances with the Triple-A club, he'll likely be in the mix to return from the injured list late this week.