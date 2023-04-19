Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Choi (Achilles) is expected to be sidelined eight weeks before resuming baseball activities, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Choi originally tweaked his left Achilles during spring training and tried unsuccessfully to play through it, eventually landed on the injured list this past weekend after being diagnosed with a muscle strain. He won't need surgery at this time but will require plenty of rest and rehab. Even after he's cleared to resume baseball activities, Choi will likely need at least a couple weeks to get his timing back at the plate in minor-league rehab games.