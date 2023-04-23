Choi (Achilles) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Pirates on Sunday.
It's a procedural move by the Pirates to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Drew Maggi after Maggi had his contract selected from Double-A Altoona. Choi is expected to return around the start of July from a strained left Achilles.
