Benoit left the Pirates to attend to a family matter in the Dominican Republic, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's unclear how long Benoit will be away from the team at this point, but Daniel Hudson, George Kontos and A.J. Schugel will be in charge of getting the ball to Felipe Rivero in the meantime. Benoit, who owns an unimpressive 4.65 ERA through 50.1 innings this season, will return to a setup role out of Pittsburgh's bullpen once he returns.