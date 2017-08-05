Pirates' Joaquin Benoit: Finding outs hard to come by
Benoit allowed two hits, two walks and two runs while retiring just one batter Friday against the Padres.
He's served up homers in both of his outings since coming over in a trade to the Pirates. As a result, Benoit could become relegated to pitching in lower leverage situations until he finds his bearings.
