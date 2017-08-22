Play

Benoit (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

One day after a 38-pitch outing -- his most in a game since April 2012 -- Benoit hits the disabled list with inflammation in his left knee. It's uncertain if he will be ready to return right away when eligible Sept. 1.

