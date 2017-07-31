Pirates' Joaquin Benoit: Traded to Pirates
The Phillies have traded Benoit and cash considerations to the Pirates for minor-league pitcher Seth McGarry.
Benoit compiled a 4.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 innings this season before being dished. The Pirates just traded reliever Tony Watson to the Dodgers, so he'll likely slot in as Watson's replacement as a setup man for the rest of the season.
