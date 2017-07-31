The Phillies have traded Benoit and cash considerations to the Pirates for minor-league pitcher Seth McGarry.

Benoit compiled a 4.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 innings this season before being dished. The Pirates just traded reliever Tony Watson to the Dodgers, so he'll likely slot in as Watson's replacement as a setup man for the rest of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast