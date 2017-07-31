Pirates' Joaquin Benoit: Traded to Pittsburgh
The Phillies traded Benoit and cash considerations to the Pirates for minor-league pitcher Seth McGarry on Monday.
Benoit compiled a 4.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 innings this season before being dished. The Pirates just traded fellow reliever Tony Watson to the Dodgers, so the right-handed Benoit will likely slide into the lefty's old setup role.
More News
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Fading as 40th birthday approaches•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Activated from disabled list Sunday•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: On track to come off DL on Sunday•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Could come off DL on Sunday•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Placed on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Picks up win against Nats on Sunday•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...