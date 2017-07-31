The Phillies traded Benoit and cash considerations to the Pirates for minor-league pitcher Seth McGarry on Monday.

Benoit compiled a 4.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 innings this season before being dished. The Pirates just traded fellow reliever Tony Watson to the Dodgers, so the right-handed Benoit will likely slide into the lefty's old setup role.

