La Sorsa signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

La Sorsa gave up eight earned runs in just 6.2 innings with the Reds in 2025, but he finished the minor-league season with a 2.59 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 48.2 innings in Triple-A. He'll get another chance to work his way back into the majors during spring training; otherwise, he'll help round out the bullpen at Triple-A Indianapolis.