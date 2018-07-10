Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Activated ahead of start
Musgrove (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's start against the Nationals.
Musgrove will end up having missed just the minimum amount of time with a finger infection. He'll take the hill opposite Jeremy Hellickson. Alex McRae was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
