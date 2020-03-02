Musgrove, who has been bothered by "pinching" in his right shoulder this spring, gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in three innings against Toronto on Sunday. He struck out a pair of batters.

The righty has been concerned with the injury because the discomfort has lingered. While the issue cleared up Sunday, it will be interesting to see if he continues to make his regularly scheduled outings the rest of spring training. The Pirates are counting on him to serve at the top of their rotation.