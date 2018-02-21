Musgrove (shoulder) did not participate in a bullpen session Wednesday but will attempt to play catch Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Musgrove has been dealing with right shoulder discomfort in recent days. The 25-year-old appears to be taking it easy with Opening Day still more than a month away, especially considering he missed time with a similar ailment last June. Expect a better sense of his status in the coming days once he's able to resume activities.