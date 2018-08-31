Musgrove (5-8) pitched six innings and took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk in the 5-0 loss to the Cardinals. He struck out seven and yielded two home runs.

Things were going smooth for Musgrove until the third inning when he allowed back-to-back homers to Harrison Bader and John Gant, the Cardinals eighth and ninth batters in the lineup. Even with the poor outing, the 25-year-old is sporting a respectable 3.80 ERA and 80:21 K:BB in 2018. Musgrove will take the mound again Tuesday against the Reds.