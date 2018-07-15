Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Allows five runs in no-decision
Musgrove allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks across 7.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out five.
Though he walked four batters for just the second time this season, Musgrove pitched well and allowed just two runs through the first seven innings. He ran into some trouble in the eighth, however, and wound up allowing a three-run triple to Brett Phillips before he was pulled with two outs. The big hit really tarnished what was shaping up to be an excellent outing for Musgrove, who will instead see his ERA rise to 4.08. He had allowed just two earned runs with a 14:3 K:BB in 12 total innings over his previous two starts and will look to get back on track after the All-Star break.
