Musgrove skipped a scheduled bullpen session Sunday due to right shoulder discomfort, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Shoulder discomfort forced Musgrove to the disabled list for a 10-day stint last season. The righthander was acquired in the Gerrit Cole trade and is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. Tyler Glasnow and Steven Brault would likely vie for the fifth starter's spot if Musgrove is forced to the DL.