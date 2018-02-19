Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Already nursing injury
Musgrove skipped a scheduled bullpen session Sunday due to right shoulder discomfort, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Shoulder discomfort forced Musgrove to the disabled list for a 10-day stint last season. The righthander was acquired in the Gerrit Cole trade and is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. Tyler Glasnow and Steven Brault would likely vie for the fifth starter's spot if Musgrove is forced to the DL.
