Musgrove (2-3) took the loss Saturday as the Pirates fell 7-2 to the Diamondbacks, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings while striking out two.

After two brilliant May starts to begin his season once he came off the disabled list, Musgrove has had a rough go of things in June, limping to a 7.45 ERA in his last four outings. His 19:5 K:BB in 19.1 innings over that stretch does offer some encouragement, however, and he'll be in a good spot to rebound when he next takes the mound Friday in San Diego.