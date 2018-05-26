Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Brilliant in first start of season
Musgrove (1-0) got the win against the Cardinals on Friday, scattering just five hits over seven shut-out innings, striking out seven with no walks in an 8-1 victory for the Pirates.
In his first start of the season coming off the disabled list, Musgrove (shoulder) looked dominant against the Cardinals in picking up the victory. The most impressive aspect of this start was his efficiency, as Musgrove needed just 67 pitches - firing 50 of them for strikes - to make it through seven innings without issuing a single free pass. It was certainly a positive way to start off his campaign, and while his 4.52 ERA over 171.1 career innings prior to this year would seem to indicate this won't be an every-start occurrence, Musgrove would instantly find himself in the fantasy conversation if this does turn out to be a sign of things to come.
