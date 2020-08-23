Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Musgrove (triceps) is slated to throw a bullpen session Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Musgrove threw off a mound earlier during the Pirates' homestand, so he'll presumably increase his pitch count and/or the intensity of his side session Monday. Since Musgrove will likely need to face hitters in live batting practice or a simulated game before the Pirates activate him from the injured list, he may not be on track to re-enter the Pittsburgh rotation until next week.