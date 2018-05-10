Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Bumps rehab to Indy
Musgrove (shoulder) is expected to make a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Indianapolis this weekend.
He needed only 34 pitches to complete four innings of one-run ball for Double-A Altoona on Monday. Because of his efficiency, he threw an additional bullpen following his appearance for the Curve. Musgrove is tentatively set to start two Triple-A games before making his season debut for Pittsburgh, but he'll need to make it through both games without pain.
