Musgrove (shoulder) will start Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Musgrove said he experienced some stiffness in his right shoulder coming out of his first start of the spring last week against the Yankees, but it won't be anything that delays his schedule as he attempts to solidify a spot in the Opening Day rotation. The right-hander covered 54 pitches in 2.2 innings during his previous turn, so it's expected that he'll approach the 75-pitch mark in what will likely be his penultimate start of the spring.