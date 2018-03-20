Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Cleared for Tuesday start
Musgrove (shoulder) will start Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Musgrove said he experienced some stiffness in his right shoulder coming out of his first start of the spring last week against the Yankees, but it won't be anything that delays his schedule as he attempts to solidify a spot in the Opening Day rotation. The right-hander covered 54 pitches in 2.2 innings during his previous turn, so it's expected that he'll approach the 75-pitch mark in what will likely be his penultimate start of the spring.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Tosses 54 pitches in return to action•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Set for spring game Thursday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Throws against minor leaguers Friday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Progressing from injury•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Pitches against hitters Monday•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...