Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Cleared to start Saturday
Musgrove (back) has been cleared to start Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
After yielding a season-high-tying eight runs over 3.1 innings his last time out in an Aug. 4 loss to the Mets, Musgrove relayed after the start that he experienced some back stiffness. The right-hander apparently completed his between-starts throwing session without incident, however, allowing him to return to the mound this weekend on five days' rest. He'll be making his third appearance in St. Louis this season after giving up 13 runs (12 earned) in 7.2 frames in the first two outings.
