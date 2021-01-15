Musgrove agreed to a one-year, $4.45 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The Pirates' potential Opening Day starter heading into his age-28 season, Musgrove logged a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB in 39.2 innings last season. His strikeout rate jumped from 21.9 percent in 2019 to 33.1 percent in 2020, and if those gains hold even a little, he could be in for a career year.
