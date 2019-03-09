Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Completes simulated game
Musgrove tossed 53 pitches and covered three innings in a simulated game Saturday.
Though Musgrove reported to camp at close to full strength after undergoing abdominal surgery in October, the Pirates have been treating him with kid gloves so far this spring. Musgrove has faced hitters only in controlled settings to date, but unless he reports renewed discomfort coming out of the simulated game, his next outing should come in the Grapefruit League. Manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday that Musgrove is tentatively in line to make his spring debut March 15 against the Rays in what will likely be a four-inning start, according to Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...