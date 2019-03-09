Musgrove tossed 53 pitches and covered three innings in a simulated game Saturday.

Though Musgrove reported to camp at close to full strength after undergoing abdominal surgery in October, the Pirates have been treating him with kid gloves so far this spring. Musgrove has faced hitters only in controlled settings to date, but unless he reports renewed discomfort coming out of the simulated game, his next outing should come in the Grapefruit League. Manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday that Musgrove is tentatively in line to make his spring debut March 15 against the Rays in what will likely be a four-inning start, according to Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

