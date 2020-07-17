Musgrove was named the Pirates' Opening Day starter by manager Derek Shelton on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The announcement is hardly a surprise, but the right-hander is now officially set to face the Cardinals in the season opener next Friday. Musgrove had a 4.44 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 157:39 K:BB over 170.1 innings last year, though he had a strong finish with a 3.74 ERA across his final eight starts.