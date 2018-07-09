Musgrove (finger) relayed that he would return from the 10-day disabled list to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "I'm good to go," Musgrove said after completing a bullpen session Sunday.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle essentially validated Musgrove's comments, saying that the right-hander would be a "TBA" for Tuesday's game, but only as a technicality since he's coming off the DL. Since Musgrove last pitched June 29 against the Padres, he'll rejoin the Pirates in the minimum 10 days and likely won't face any restrictions with his pitch count as a result. Clay Holmes made a spot start in Musgrove's stead July 4 versus the Dodgers and was demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis two days later.