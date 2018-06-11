Musgrove, who was skipped Sunday as the Pirates watch his workload, is expected to make two starts in the coming week.

The righty threw a combined 123 innings in 2017 (including the postseason) and the team is being extra cautious with the 25-year-old's balky right shoulder. He'll face the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Monday and then start against the Reds in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Musgrove's thrown much better at home (3.28 ERA) than on the road (5.94 ERA) in his fledging career. Arizona could present a tough matchup Monday as it totaled 29 runs in three games at Colorado over the weekend. Musgrove has pitched just 1.1 innings against the Diamondbacks and has never seen Cincinnati.