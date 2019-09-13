Musgrove (10-12) picked up the win after giving up four hits while striking out seven over five scoreless innings Thursday against the Giants.

Musgrove allowed just four batters to reach base on the day, and he was pulled after five strong innings with 72 pitches (50 strikes). The right-hander has now earned back-to-back victories, allowing three runs while fanning 12 over 11 innings of work. He'll head into his next start with a 4.52 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 143:35 K:BB over 59.1 frames this season.