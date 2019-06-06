Musgrove (4-6) allowed three runs on five hits across eight innings to earn the win against the Braves on Wednesday. He struck out six and walked one.

Musgrove was given the chance to go for the complete-game effort, but was pulled after giving up back-to-back home runs to start the ninth inning. The 26-year-old has a 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 57:20 K:BB over 73 innings and lines up to face the Braves again on Monday.