Musgrove (1-5) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 10 in Saturday's win over Cleveland.

Musgrove was able to avoid a goose egg in the win column for 2020, turning in a spectacular final start of the season. He was able to retire the last 13 batters he faced. Musgrove ended the season with a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB. He allowed only four runs over his final 22 innings of the campaign.