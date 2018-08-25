Musgrove didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Brewers, giving up four runs on six hits over four innings while striking out four.

Milwaukee did all their damage against the right-hander in the first inning as he yielded a pair of two-run homers to Christian Yelich and Mike Moustakas, but despite his recovery over the next three frames, Musgrove still got the early hook after only 61 pitches (42 strikes) when Pittsburgh needed a pinch hitter with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the fifth. It was his shortest outing since June 23, so expect Musgrove to provide a little more length when he next takes the mound Thursday in St. Louis.