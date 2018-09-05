Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Earns win with quality start
Musgrove (6-8) earned the win against the Reds on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Musgrove was cruising until the seventh inning when he gave up a solo home run to Scooter Gennett, then hit Phillip Ervin with a pitch with the bases loaded, spelling an end to his evening. The 25-year-old rebounded from back-to-back poor outings, and now has a 3.75 ERA and 1.18 ERA over 103.1 innings. Musgrove currently lines up to start Monday at St. Louis.
