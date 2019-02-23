Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Enjoying normal camp
Musgrove (abdomen) completed a bullpen session Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Musgrove is only slightly behind schedule compared to the rest of his projected rotation mates, who all tossed live batting practice this week. The right-hander, who underwent surgery in October to repair his right abdominal wall, could have his innings monitored carefully during the spring but looks well on his way to being ready for Opening Day. The Pirates are tentatively lining Musgrove up to start their third game of the season March 31 in Cincinnati.
